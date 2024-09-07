7-Year-Old Miami Girl Dies After She was Hit by Car Outside Pharmacy

Miami- Recently a news is coming out, in which a 7 year old girl died after being hit by a car outside a Miami pharmacy. The 7-year-old girl’s name was Stephanie Alonso. Her father confirmed this news.

Stephanie Alonso was involved in the accident Monday afternoon while walking with her mother outside the Navarro Discount Pharmacy at Southwest 32nd Avenue and Coral Way.

Miami Police said that instead of applying brakes in a hurry, the elderly driver accidentally accelerated the car, due to which the 7-year-old girl got hit.

“She hit my daughter, and she hit the wall,” her father Joany Figueredo said in an interview earlier this week. “She got out of the car and acted like nothing happened.”

A 7-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries in the accident, after which she was taken to the hospital.

The father of 7-year-old Stephanie Alonso talks about the broader issue of older drivers on the road –

“What is happening? Why is a person who is 92 years old driving? There should be an age limit for driving,” he said.

