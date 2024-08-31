Justin Bieber steps out for church in LA days after wife Haley gives birth.

Justin Bieber was photographed visiting a church in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, only days after his wife, Hailey Bieber, gave birth to their first child.

He attended a Churchome service in a casual yet expensive outfit and sought to keep a low profile when he departed.

The 30-year-old “Sorry” hitmaker was dressed in a gray sweatshirt with a worn hood and black trousers, which he matched with Louis Vuitton shoes priced at $2,520.

He also tried to stay disguised by wearing a beige N-95 mask. He completed his comfy outfit with a lime green beanie.

According to an eyewitness, Justin became upset during the ceremony because the main topic of discussion was how to love children. Justin and Hailey, 27, announced the birth of their newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber, last Friday by posting a snap of his tiny foot, which the model was cradling. Although they did not divulge his birth date, their friend later revealed that their little bundle of joy was delivered on August 22. The pair, who have been married since 2018, named their son after Justin’s father, Jeremy, whose middle name is Jack.

An insider informed People that the two-time Grammy winner is “already a great dad” to Jack days after his birth. “[Justin and Hailey are] overjoyed,” the insider explained.

“The baby is truly a miracle. He’s adorable and doing great. Hailey is doing well, too.” Hailey has been relatively quiet since welcoming Jack; however, she reposted Justin’s announcement on her Instagram Story. Aside from that, she has been actively pushing her cosmetics line, Rhode, on social media.

She also kept her pregnancy information hidden. In July, she explained why she waited until she was more than halfway through her pregnancy to tell fans she was pregnant. “I didn’t have a belly until I was six months pregnant,” she told W magazine. However, she said, “I felt like I was keeping a great secret, which didn’t feel good. I wanted to be able to live my life freely. Hailey also disclosed her pregnancy desire quickly after sharing the joyful news: pickles with egg salad and hot sauce.