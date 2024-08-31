Doctor Charged in Matthew Perry’s Death Investigation Accepts Plea Deal

Mark Chavez, one of two doctors charged in Matthew Perry’s death, accepted a plea agreement and faces up to ten years in jail when sentenced, according to the Associated Press.

Chavez appeared before the Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute after admitting to supplying ketamine to Dr. Salvador Placensia, who allegedly delivered the narcotics to Perry’s longtime aide, Kenneth “Kenny” Iwamasa.

Iwamasa earlier admitted that he gave the “Friends” star a lethal dose of ketamine on October 28, 2023.

US Magistrate Judge Jean Rosenbluth determined that the doctor can remain free on a $50,000 unsecured bond under various conditions, one of which is that Chavez surrenders his passport and medical license.

Matt Binninger, Chavez’s attorney, stated that the doctor intends to do “everything in his power to right the wrong” that resulted in Perry’s death.

“He is doing everything in his power to cooperate, to help in this situation, and he’s incredibly remorseful,” he said, adding that “it’s a shame” what happened to the “universally beloved” Perry. The attorney further promised his client would “do the right thing” and “cooperate going forward.” Binninger did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Perry had ketamine therapy for several years to treat his depression. In his 2022 memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” he described the drug’s effects as “being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel.”

He drowned as a result of the “acute effects of ketamine use.” In addition to Chavez and Iwamasa, officials detained Placensia’s friend Erik Fleming and declared “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha to be responsible for the actor’s death. They were charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, distribution of ketamine that resulted in death, possession with intent to distribute, and altering and falsifying records.

“These defendants exploited Mr. Perry’s drug troubles to profit themselves. They understood what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing put Mr. Perry in grave danger, but they did so. “In the end, these defendants were more concerned with profiting from Mr. Perry than with his well-being,” US Attorney Martin Estrada stated during a press conference following their arrest.