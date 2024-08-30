Missing Form Two Student Spotted Safely in Senawang: Detailed View is Here

A Form Two boy reported missing from his school close here has been discovered, according to district police commander Asst Comm Mohamad Hatta Che Din.

He stated that Qayzikri Hazimi was discovered in a barbershop in Taman Widuri in Senawang at 3 p.m. on Wednesday (August 28). “He’s fine.” “The student sought refuge at a nearby surau and was discovered at the barbershop by family members,” he said. ACP Mohamad Hatta stated that the student and his family members would be called in to give their comments. He also thanked the people for assisting authorities in their search for the boy.

A teacher reported the missing youngster around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The teacher stated that Qayqikri had been absent since 10.30 a.m. on the same day and that efforts to locate him on school grounds and in the hostel had been unsuccessful.

Qayzikri was last seen by a student leaving his classroom carrying his backpack. The boy then proceeded to the hostel and was not seen again. The boy’s parents also used social media to ask the public for help finding their son.