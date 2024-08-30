A search is underway for a missing couple of neighbors in Redlands.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, Redlands police used a battering ram to break into a home at a nudist resort in an attempt to find a guy suspected of being involved in the abduction of a neighbor couple who have been missing since Saturday. Police deployed a robot with a camera into the house but didn’t spot him.

The individual remained at large Thursday night, according to Carl Baker, a Redlands Police Department spokesperson. They have not publicly named him. Police were going door to door Thursday morning when they received word that a tipster believed this man was involved in what occurred to Dan Menard, 78, and his wife, Stephanie Menard, 73.

Police believe they were able to block off the Olive Dell Ranch before the suspect could flee, according to Baker. Baker said officers investigated the property with K-9s and acquired a search warrant for the home they broke into.

“We believe there may have been foul play,” Baker told reporters. The pair was last seen at their mobile home on Saturday at the 26000 block of Keissel Road around 10 a.m. The next day, a friend who frequently attended church with them reported them missing, according to Brian Cleland, a co-owner of Olive Dell Ranch.

The husband has diabetes and dementia, according to authorities, while his wife needs a cane to get around, according to the co-owner. Also missing was Cuddles, their tiny dog. The Menards automobile was discovered down the street. Stephanie Menard’s pocketbook and her husband’s cell phone were in their mobile home.

Olive Dell Ranch is located in a canyon, and the address is reported as Colton. According to Baker, the resort is accessible by a road that runs through Riverside County before arriving in Colton, San Bernardino County. “I just want them back,” Sandy Marinelli, a neighbor and friend of the couple for over a decade, told CBS Los Angeles. “They do not deserve this. They’re simply good folks. They attend church. They do not deserve any of this.”