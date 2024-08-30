Richard Simmons Official Cause of Death Revealed After a Long Wait

Officials released additional information on Richard Simmons’ death after his loved ones determined that it was accidental. New details on Richard Simmons’ death have come to light. One month after the beloved fitness teacher died, authorities revealed what caused his unintentional death in records obtained by E! News from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

According to the investigation, which was finished on August 22, Richard died of blunt traumatic injuries after experiencing dizziness. The 76-year-old collapsed on the floor of his home on July 11, according to reports. He was discovered the next morning and spent the day in bed until being found lifeless on the bedroom floor on July 13. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Furthermore, arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease—in which the walls of the arteries, which should be flexible, stiffen—was a significant factor. The autopsy also revealed that he had trazodone, zolpidem, and diphenhydramine in his system, but “these do not appear to have contributed to the cause of death.” Richard’s loved ones confirmed his death was accidental after his brother Lenny received a call from the county coroner’s office, Tom Estey, a family representative, told E! News on August 21.

“The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” according to him. “The toxicology report was negative other than the medication Richard had been prescribed.”

As his loved ones mourned the renowned star’s death, they also honored his legacy. “I don’t want people to be sad about my brother,” Lenny said in a statement to E! News in July. “I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives.” “He truly cared about people,” he added. “He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people over his career to assist. So do not be sad. “Celebrate his life. And, of course, the fitness phenom gave his followers one last gift. “Richard worked very hard on his posts for you,” staffers said in a July message to X.

“So we have the post-Richard planned to share with you last Sunday,” he said. “We thought you’d want to see it.” He planned to upload a photo of himself in a NASA spacesuit with the caption, “Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars.” “Love, Richard.”