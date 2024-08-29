Paris Prepares Paralympic Games 2024, Everything You Need to Know

The French capital is gearing up for 11 days of elite competition as it hosts the 17th Summer Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, 2024. With 22 sports and 549 medals up for grabs, this year’s Games will see 4,400 athletes from 128 nations competing in a showcase of physical and cognitive prowess. The opening ceremony, which starts at 7 pm UK time on August 28, will be a city-wide celebration rather than a traditional stadium event. Festivities will begin with a “people’s parade” along the River Seine, culminating at Place de la Concorde for the lighting of the Paralympic torch.

Iconic Venues and Timings

Many of the venues that captured hearts during the Olympics will be repurposed for the Paralympics. Eighteen of the 35 Olympic locations, including Stade de France for athletics, La Défense Arena for swimming, and the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome for cycling, will once again host events. Notably, the Eiffel Tower stadium will now feature blind football instead of beach volleyball, while para-shooting will take place in Châteauroux, outside Paris. Events will run from 8:30 am to 10:30 pm local time. Key highlights include the track and field events, which start on August 30 and continue for nine days, with notable days being September 1 for the para-rowing finals and September 2 for the wheelchair rugby final. September 7 will be a standout day with 22 finals scheduled across two sessions.

British Stars to Watch and Classification Insights

The ParalympicsGB team, comprising 215 athletes, features 81 debutants this year. Among the new faces to watch are 19-year-old cyclist Archie Atkinson, 13-year-old swimming prodigy Iona Winnifrith, and Rachel Choong, the world champion in para-badminton making her Games debut. Classification is a crucial aspect of the Paralympics, where athletes are grouped based on the nature and severity of their disabilities to ensure fair competition. This process involves assessments by technical and medical experts and can lead to debates about inclusivity versus competitiveness.

Ticket Information and Streaming Options

For those looking to attend, approximately 500,000 tickets are still available, with notable availability for track and field events at the 80,000-capacity Stade de France. Additional tickets are expected to be released for previously sold-out sports such as wheelchair fencing and para-cycling.

In the US, the Paralympic Games will be streamed live on NBC Sports, providing comprehensive coverage of the events and ensuring fans can follow the action from across the Atlantic. This extensive broadcast will allow viewers to engage with the Games and support athletes as they compete for glory in Paris. As Paris transforms into a hub of elite competition and inspiring performances, the 2024 Paralympic Games promise to be a memorable celebration of athleticism and resilience.