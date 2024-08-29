The Obituary of Ronald Sanford, Celebrating His Life Filled With Love & Passion

Ronald Price Sanford IV, affectionately known as Ronnie, tragically passed away at the tender age of 16 on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

A Young Life Full of Promise

Born on July 17, 2008, in Pittsfield, Ronnie was the cherished son of Meagan Herene and Ronald Price Sanford, Jr. A student at Taconic High School, he was about to enter the 11th grade, where he was eagerly studying automotive repair—a field that piqued his interest and aligned with his love for hands-on work.

Ronnie’s interests were as diverse as they were passionate. He had a deep love for riding his bike, a simple joy that provided him with a sense of freedom. Video games, especially Call of Duty, were a favorite pastime, allowing him to connect with friends and immerse himself in strategic gameplay. But it was sports where Ronnie truly shined; his remarkable knowledge of sports statistics and standings was impressive for someone so young, and his love for basketball was evident in the countless hours spent playing with his friends.

Family and Memories

Though Ronnie was a quiet and reserved young man, his family meant the world to him. He cherished the time spent with his loved ones, whether it was visiting his sister in Boston, taking trips to Myrtle Beach, or simply enjoying family pizza nights. The ocean held a special place in his heart, and he reveled in the joy of visiting water parks, where his laughter and excitement were contagious.

Ronnie’s family was a tight-knit group, and he was surrounded by love throughout his life. He is survived by his mother, Meagan Herene; his father, Ronald Price Sanford, Jr. (and his partner Samantha); his maternal grandparents, Denise Herene (William Wilson) and Timothy Herene; and his paternal grandparents, Ronald Price Sanford and Robin Brown-Sanford. His siblings, Alexa Hilts, Arihanna Sanford, and Jayce Herene, held a special place in his heart, as did his cousins, Ronald Price Johnson and Laila Johnson. Ronnie’s extended family, including aunts Cathy Lawler, Destinie Sanford, Rakea Harrison, Cha’Quoya Johnson-Borden, Cha’Trice Johnson, Ca’Price Johnson, Michelle Falls, and his uncle Ronald Johnson, also played significant roles in his life.

Honoring a Life Cut Short

Ronnie’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. His best friends, Damien Lighton and Gio Magnano, along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, will forever cherish the memories they made with him.

A memorial gathering to honor Ronnie’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home. His burial will take place at a later date, allowing family and friends time to reflect on the impact of his short but meaningful life. Ronnie’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. His quiet strength, love for family, and passion for the things he enjoyed will continue to inspire and bring comfort to those who mourn his loss.