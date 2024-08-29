Moultrie Man Dies Following GSP K-9 Pursuit

What began as a report of a stolen ATV culminated in the tragic death of Kevin Kennedy, who passed away on August 27, 2024. Kennedy, 34, died in a Macon hospital at 1:28 p.m., five days after a K-9 unit from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) bit him during a pursuit. He had been in critical condition since the chase on August 22. Kennedy’s family alleges that the injuries he sustained from the K-9 bite led to severe complications, including the amputation of one of his arms. They express deep outrage and sadness, claiming that the situation could have been avoided and questioning the necessity of the force used during the pursuit.

Details of the Pursuit

According to the Colquitt County E-911 report, the pursuit began at 2:35 p.m. when GSP officers started chasing a man in a white shirt, khaki pants, and a bandana. The chase took a dramatic turn almost ten minutes later when GSP requested emergency medical services (EMS) due to a dog bite. By 2:57 p.m., Kennedy was transported in an ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. GSP reports indicate that Kennedy, who was riding the ATV, turned abruptly in front of a patrol vehicle, causing a collision that overturned the ATV. Kennedy fled on foot and was apprehended by the K-9 unit after a brief chase. EMS was called to treat injuries sustained from the bite, and Kennedy was subsequently taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Discrepancies and Family Response

GSP later clarified that the ATV Kennedy was riding was not stolen, contrary to initial reports. Michelle Kennedy, Kevin’s sister-in-law, disputes this claim, asserting that the ATV had been given to Kevin by his cousin over two years ago. The family’s frustration is compounded by the fact that Kevin, who was unable to speak due to his injuries, could not provide his side of the story.

Authorities reached out to Colquitt Regional Medical Center, which confirmed that Kennedy was in critical condition upon arrival but was stabilized before being transferred to another facility. The nature of Kennedy’s injuries remains a point of contention, with unconfirmed reports suggesting he was bitten in the neck. The Colquitt County coroner has announced that an autopsy will be performed to determine the precise cause of Kennedy’s death. Meanwhile, Kennedy’s family remains devastated, with his aunt, Judy Stripling, expressing that the incident was “petty” and that Kennedy was unarmed and not a threat.

Call for Accountability and Support

Kennedy’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral expenses and medical bills. They are calling for transparency and accountability from the GSP and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) regarding the circumstances that led to Kevin’s fatal injuries.

As they seek answers, the community is left grappling with the implications of this tragic event and the role of law enforcement in ensuring justice.