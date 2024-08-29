Medical Examiner Reveals Cause of Death for Oklahoma County Inmate

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has concluded its investigation into the death of Derek Strother, an inmate who passed away in his Oklahoma County jail cell on February 26, 2024. Strother, 31, was found deceased following his arrest in connection with a fatal traffic accident in December 2023. Strother’s arrest stemmed from a serious incident in which he allegedly ran a stop sign, leading to a crash that resulted in one death and multiple injuries. Oklahoma City Police charged him with murder and driving under the influence. The details surrounding his death have since drawn significant attention, particularly from his family who were left seeking answers.

Family’s Quest for Answers

Derek Strother’s mother, Debra Stanton, was notified of her son’s death by St. Anthony’s Hospital on February 26. “I got a call from St. Anthony’s Hospital, ‘I’m sorry. Your son is dead,’” Stanton recounted. She expressed her frustration with the lack of communication from the detention center, which only extended condolences hours later. “I didn’t get a call from the detention center. A couple of hours later, ‘We want to give you our condolences’,” she added. In the wake of her son’s death, Stanton sought clarity on the circumstances leading to Strother’s passing with assistance from the People’s Council for Justice Reform. Her efforts aimed to uncover any potential discrepancies or issues related to Strother’s care and conditions while in custody.

Official Cause of Death

The medical examiner’s office has now provided a detailed account of Strother’s death. According to their findings, the probable cause of death was accidental fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity. This conclusion indicates that Strother’s death resulted from an overdose of these substances, rather than any direct actions taken by the detention facility or personnel. The toxicology report revealed that Strother had ingested both fentanyl and methamphetamine, leading to the fatal overdose. This information sheds light on the cause of death, distinguishing it from any potential suspicions of foul play or neglect.

Continued Concerns and Community Response

The release of the medical examiner’s report has brought some resolution to Strother’s family, though it has also raised broader concerns about substance abuse and medical oversight within the jail system. While the report confirms the cause of death as an accidental overdose, questions about how the substances were acquired and the level of medical care provided to Strother while in custody remain topics of discussion.

Debra Stanton’s quest for answers highlights the ongoing challenges faced by families seeking transparency and accountability in the aftermath of such tragic events. As the community processes the findings, there is a renewed focus on improving protocols for managing inmates with substance abuse issues and ensuring proper medical care in detention facilities.