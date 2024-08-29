CRA $8000 Tax Benefit 2024, Check Eligibility and Steps to Apply

The Canadian housing market is challenging for many, particularly first-time homebuyers who confront increasing costs and onerous financing requirements. The Canadian government launched the First Home Savings Account (FHSA) to address these issues in 2023. This unique registered savings plan provides significant tax benefits, making homeownership more affordable to Canadians entering the property market for the first time. The FHSA program combines the advantages of an RRSP and a TFSA, allowing for tax deductions and tax-free investment growth. According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the program is designed to help those aged 18 to 71 who have never owned a home or have not owned one in the preceding four calendar years.

First Home Savings Account Details:

Eligible members can contribute up to $8,000 annually, with a lifetime contribution cap of $40,000 per individual.

These contributions are tax-deductible, reducing the contributor’s taxable income for the year, but they also qualify for a 25% government match, up to a maximum of $10,000 during the account’s lifetime.

Contributions exceeding annual restrictions are permitted using the carry-forward allowance, providing flexibility for users who may miss a year or want to optimize their contributions later. Given the average Canadian home price of $716,000 as of late 2023, the FHSA can play an essential role in assisting potential purchasers to collect a sizable down payment more quickly.

As the FHSA program evolves, policymakers and financial institutions will closely examine its impact on first-time homebuyers. They intend to fine-tune this approach so Canadians can own their first homes better. This account is especially beneficial for young Canadians who are just starting their careers and intend to plan a house.

Types of FHSAs:

Depositary FHSAs often include accounts that store liquid assets such as cash or guaranteed investment certificates (GICs).

Trusted FHSA: A trusted business manages the account, which can include various qualifying investments such as bonds and mutual funds.

Insured FHSAs operate under an annuity contract with a licensed provider, concentrating on insured products.

Eligibility requirements for the First Home Savings Account (FHSA)

Eligible individuals must be aged 18 to 71. In provinces where this is the legal age for entering into contracts, the age restriction is reduced to 19.

Residency: Applicants must be present Canadian residents to use the FHSA’s benefits in the Canadian housing market.

Individuals must not have owned a primary property within the last four years to qualify for first-time home buyer status. This applies to properties owned solely or jointly with a spouse or common-law partner.

Applicants should not have a spouse or common-law partner who already owns a home unless they separately qualify for first-time home purchase status.

Steps for Opening an FHSA in Canada: