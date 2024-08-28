Cayugas File Lawsuit Against Town of Fayette Over Alleged Illegal Business Operations

The Cayuga Nation has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Fayette and the operators of Annie’s Grab ‘N Go, a retail establishment in Seneca Falls. The suit, lodged in Seneca County Supreme Court, accuses the town of failing to enforce local codes and regulations on what the Nation considers an illegal tobacco and marijuana business. The legal action highlights a complex dispute over the legitimacy of the business and the enforcement of zoning laws.

Allegations of False Representation and Zoning Violations

According to a media release from the Cayuga Nation, the lawsuit alleges that Annie’s Grab ‘N Go is falsely presenting itself as a Native-owned business. The Nation contends that the business is operating without its approval and, therefore, does not qualify for the protection of tribal sovereignty. The Nation asserts that despite formally requesting the Town of Fayette to address the zoning violations, the town has failed to take any action against the business. The lawsuit claims that the business is violating both Cayuga Nation law and state and local laws by continuing to operate without proper authorization. The Cayuga Nation argues that the operators of Annie’s Grab ‘N Go are misrepresenting themselves as traditionalist members of the Nation to exploit the legal protections afforded to Native-owned businesses, all while lacking legitimate ties to the Nation.

Cayuga Nation Calls for Court Intervention

The Cayuga Nation is seeking court intervention, arguing that the Town of Fayette’s inaction necessitates legal action. Clint Halftown, the federally recognized representative of the Cayuga Nation, has been vocal about the Nation’s stance on the issue. He claims that allowing Annie’s Grab ‘N Go to operate is equivalent to theft from the Cayuga Nation. “Although the Nation and the towns may not agree on everything, we should agree that business operations that are illegal under both Cayuga Nation law and State and local laws should not be able to operate under any theory of state or local protection,” Halftown stated. He emphasized that the businesses in question are not sovereign and should not be exempt from the enforcement of local zoning laws.

Ongoing Dispute Over Sovereignty and Legal Protections

The lawsuit underscores the ongoing tension between the Cayuga Nation and local authorities over issues of sovereignty and legal jurisdiction. The Nation’s leadership argues that Annie’s Grab ‘N Go, by operating without the Nation’s approval, undermines the authority of the Cayuga Nation and violates the rights of its people.

Halftown further criticized the Town of Fayette for not acting to protect its citizens from what he described as “rogue operators.” He warned that if the town fails to enforce its zoning laws, the Cayuga Nation will take necessary steps to ensure compliance and protect its interests. As the lawsuit progresses, it will likely address broader questions about the limits of tribal sovereignty and the responsibilities of local governments in regulating businesses that claim Native ownership. The outcome of this case could set important precedents for similar disputes in the future.