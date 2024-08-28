Verizon Class Action Lawsuit 2024: Settlement Disbursement Date is Out Now

In 2024, Verizon Wireless paid $100 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit accused the corporation of misleading advertising practices, including failing to disclose some additional expenses, such as administrative charges, to clients. As a result, the plans cost more than stated.

The plaintiffs claimed that by failing to disclose these costs from the start, Verizon created the impression that their plans were less expensive than they were. This misled clients into selecting plans that were more expensive than planned. It was deemed dishonest since the pricing in the advertisements did not reflect the entire amount buyers would spend. The lawsuit most likely involves consumer protection statutes and advertising rules, such as the Federal Trade Commission Act, which prohibits deceptive or misleading advertising.

Verizon Class Action Settlement Payment Dates:

Verizon has agreed to distribute a settlement amount of $100 million to qualified customers. This settlement intends to reimburse persons charged the contested administrative costs. The settlement funds will be allocated as follows:

Base Payment: Each approved claim will be paid a fixed $15.

Monthly Service Bonus: In addition to the base payment, qualified customers will receive $1 for each month the administrative fee was paid, up to $85.

The total compensation for each consumer is thus limited to $100. The amount collected will be determined by the number of valid claims submitted and the duration for which administrative fees were levied.

Eligibility criteria:

Verizon customers with a postpaid phone or data plan between January 1, 2016, and November 8, 2023, are eligible for the settlement. They should have been charged the contested administrative or telecom recovery expenses during this time.

How Do I File a Claim Under The Settlement?

The deadline for filling out the form has passed. Thus, you can no longer make a claim. Eligible customers who want to file a claim can do the following: