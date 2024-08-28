Uruguayan Footballer Juan Izquierdo Dies After On-Field Collapse

Juan Izquierdo, a 27-year-old Uruguayan footballer, tragically passed away following an on-field collapse during a Copa Libertadores match. The incident occurred during the second leg of the round of 16 match between Club Nacional and Sāo Paulo at Brazil’s Morumbi stadium on August 22. Izquierdo, who had been substituted into the game at halftime, suddenly collapsed in the 84th minute without any contact with other players. Medical staff rushed to his aid, and he was immediately transported to Hospital Albert Einstein, where he was later diagnosed with a severe cardiac arrhythmia leading to cardiorespiratory arrest.

Nationwide Mourning and Condolences

The news of Izquierdo’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the football community. Club Nacional, where Izquierdo was currently playing, expressed their deep sorrow in a public statement on social media. “It is with the deepest sorrow and shock in our hearts that the Club Nacional announces the death of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo,” the club wrote, offering their heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and teammates. South American football’s governing body, CONMEBOL, echoed this sentiment, with its president Alejandro Domínguez stating, “South American football is in mourning.” Sāo Paulo, the team Nacional was facing when Izquierdo collapsed, also issued a statement expressing their sadness over the loss, calling it a “sad day for football.” In a show of solidarity, Sāo Paulo players wore shirts in support of Izquierdo during their Brazilian league match against Vitória, just days after the incident.

Izquierdo’s Career and Legacy

Juan Izquierdo’s football career began in 2018 with Cerro, a local Uruguayan club. The following year, he joined Peñarol but struggled to secure regular playing time. He subsequently moved to Montevideo Wanderers, where his talent began to shine. In 2022, he was signed by Club Nacional, although he spent a brief period with Liverpool FC (Montevideo), where he played a pivotal role in helping the team secure their first Uruguayan league title in over a century in 2023.

Izquierdo returned to Nacional this year, competing for a spot in the starting lineup against veteran defender Sebastián Coates, who is also a member of Uruguay’s national team. Despite the fierce competition, Izquierdo managed to play 23 matches and score one goal during the season. His sudden death has left a void in Uruguayan football, and his contributions to the sport will be remembered by fans and players alike.

As the football world mourns the loss of a talented player whose career was tragically cut short, the circumstances surrounding his death have prompted a broader conversation about player health and safety on the field.