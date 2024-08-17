Southern Rap Pioneer BeatKing Dies at 39, Cause of Death Revealed

Justin Riley, better known by his stage name BeatKing, tragically passed away on August 15, 2024, after suffering a pulmonary embolism. The 39-year-old Texas rapper and music producer was a beloved figure in the Southern rap scene, known for his infectious beats and humorous lyrics. He collapsed during a radio show appearance and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died with his two daughters by his side.

BeatKing, also known as ClubGodzilla, was celebrated for his contributions to the club music genre. His 2020 hit “Then Leave” catapulted him to viral fame, solidifying his place in the music industry. His manager confirmed his death in a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing the deep sorrow felt by those who knew and worked with him. “Today, August 15, 2024, we have lost ClubGodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade,” the post read. “He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters, his music, and his fans. We will love him forever.”

A Legacy of Influence and Humor

BeatKing’s influence extended far beyond his viral hits. He collaborated with major artists such as 2Chainz, Juicy J, and Ludacris, producing tracks that resonated with fans across the country. His ability to blend humor with real-life experiences made his music relatable and memorable. In a 2022 interview with HotNewHipHop, BeatKing explained how his signature style of wearing t-shirts with humorous slogans came about. “When you’re new in the game and you’re trying to get a song hot, and you’re in clubs every night, you’re gonna run out of clothes!” he said. “That kind of just stuck with me. That’s kind of my image now. I’ve never been a jewelry guy, I just wear these shirts.”

His lyrics often reflected his outlook on life, bringing levity to even the most challenging situations. “I don’t try to do it. I think it’s just my personality. I hate being depressed. Even when depressing things happen in my life, I hate that feeling,” BeatKing shared. “So even when I try to talk about some real stuff, I try to bring life to it. Kind of like what a comedian does on a stage. Real-life things are funny too.”

Tributes Pour In for a Rap Icon

The news of BeatKing’s death has sent shockwaves through the music community. Fellow rapper Bun B paid tribute on Instagram, writing, “It’s always the good ones. Damn this s*** hurt. Just a great-spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father.” The legendary rap group Three 6 Mafia also expressed their grief, commenting on his manager’s post, “RIP MANE!!! GREAT BROTHER!!”

BeatKing’s recent appearances included a performance alongside Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent at the Toyota Center in Houston. His presence in the rap community was undeniable, and his contributions to the genre will not be forgotten. BeatKing leaves behind two daughters, who were by his side in his final moments. His legacy, marked by his unique blend of humor and music, will continue to live on in the hearts of his fans and fellow artists.