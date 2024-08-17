What is Miranda Sipps Cause of Death? Texas Couple Fed Smoothies to Injured Daughter Who Later Died

A 12-year-old girl died in Texas after suffering inexplicable “life-threatening” ailments that her parents attempted to treat with smoothies and vitamins, according to officials.

What is Miranda Sipps Cause of Death?

Miranda Sipps died on Monday at a hospital after her parents contacted 911 for assistance when she was unable to breathe, four days after sustaining the injuries. In a peculiar twist, when they made the call, her mother fled the house with the girl in a car because she did not want policemen inside. While escaping the scene, their automobile was intercepted by authorities along a highway, and Miranda was discovered unconscious but alive inside. She was brought to the hospital but was declared dead shortly after.

What does the Investigation Say?

According to the investigation, the mother, Denise Balbaneda (36) and stepfather, Gerald Gonzalez (40), did not seek medical attention for the girl during the four days she was “mentally and physically incapacitated and non-responsive”. The couple allegedly kept their kid at home for four days, feeding her smoothies and vitamins despite the fact that she was not responding. Officials allege that they attempted to revive her by giving her oxygen.

“Basically they thought they could nurse her back to health, and we do not think they wanted the attention that this would draw if the little girl was injured,” Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward told local media. The parents informed authorities that their daughter could only “flutter her eyes and move her hands a little bit” over the four-day period. While it is unclear how she received the severe injuries, an autopsy is being performed to determine the nature of her injuries. Her mother and stepfather have been arrested and charged with child injury resulting in serious bodily harm.