Jessica Rapsys Found who goes Missing In Allendale county

Jessica Rapsys, 27, was discovered unharmed in Allendale County on Friday, August 16, 2024. Rapsys has gone missing since she was last seen on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 in Allendale County. Her automobile was discovered that night near railroad tracks in Martin, South Carolina.

Rapsys is referred to as the life of the party. Graysen Gall, one of her best friends and hairdressers, had just joined her at the beach bars on Friday night. “She was completely normal, everything was fine,” Gall told me. “She mentioned meeting an aunt over the weekend, and I noticed the flyer. I stated, ‘This doesn’t add up.’ Jessica is a gorgeous girl, and she is the most genuine human being I’ve ever encountered. The sheriff’s office in South Carolina reported that her car was discovered abandoned on a train track, with a flat tire and the keys still inside. “When I found out my stomach flipped, I was sick to my stomach,” Gall told me.

The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Department of Energy Savannah River Site Security Services, and the owners of Creek Plantation. “Finding Jessica was a team effort,” stated Sheriff James Freeman. “We all worked together and did not give up hope.”Rapsys is being transferred to the hospital, where she will be assessed and get any required medical care.