As Chicago continues to attract visitors and new residents with its vibrant culture and attractions it’s important to be aware of areas with higher crime rates before making a move, according to the report of FingerLakes1. Englewood for instance is one such neighborhood that has been marked as a high-risk area due to frequent incidents of shootings, robberies and other violent crimes. While most of the city offers a welcoming environment prospective movers are advised to thoroughly research neighborhood safety to avoid areas like Englewood which struggles with significant safety concerns.

Englewood is one of the most dangerous areas in Chicago especially at night. The neighborhood has the highest murder rate in the city with a violent crime rate 148% higher than the city average. Frequent shootings, robberies and assaults are common due to ongoing gang wars and drug deals. In 2021 there were over 50 murders in Englewood the highest of any Chicago neighborhood. Violence often happens in broad daylight making it a very risky area. It’s best to avoid Englewood unless absolutely necessary.

Riverdale on Chicago’s south side is another area with high crime rates mainly due to gang activity and drug wars. Murders have increased by over 50% recently as gangs fight for control. The neighborhood sees frequent deadly shootings which have lowered home values and halted community development. There are few reasons to visit Riverdale as even sitting in a parked car can be dangerous.

Fuller Park a small neighborhood faces a lot of violent crime including assaults, robberies and car thefts. The crime rate here is 45% higher than the city average. Police have a hard time solving these crimes due to limited resources. Basic services like grocery stores struggle to operate creating a food desert. Fuller Park is very dangerous and it’s best to avoid it.

Grand Boulevard has high levels of crime including street assaults, armed robberies and illegal gun possession. The area is plagued by drug use and addiction which fuels further crime. Despite its architectural beauty Grand Boulevard is unsafe and visitors should be extremely cautious. The community is calling for more investment and youth programs to help reduce crime.

West Englewood faces similar problems to Englewood with high rates of violent crimes such as robberies and shootings. Gang wars over drug profits are common and the area suffers from poor infrastructure and declining public services. Longtime residents feel that conditions have worsened. Avoid West Englewood unless it’s an emergency as it is very dangerous.

