Texas, known for its vast landscapes and booming cities, also has its share of less desirable locations. From bustling metropolises to smaller towns, some areas in the Lone Star State face significant challenges that affect their livability. Based on various factors including crime rates, proximity to crime, and vulnerability to natural disasters, here is a detailed look at some of the Texas cities ranked among the worst places to live.

Criteria for Ranking

The ranking of these cities is based on several critical factors. Crime rates, including violent crime and property crime, play a significant role. Additionally, the cities’ proximity to crime-prone areas and their susceptibility to natural disasters such as hurricanes and flooding have been considered. These elements contribute to a city’s overall quality of life and safety, influencing its position on the list.

The List of Least Desirable Cities in Texas

20. Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, located in Walker County, has a population of 45,941 as of the 2020 census. Despite its historical charm and role as a county seat, Huntsville struggles with crime rates that impact its livability.

19. Freeport, Texas

This Gulf Coast city in Brazoria County had a population of 10,696 in 2020. Its coastal location makes it vulnerable to hurricanes and flooding, contributing to its lower ranking.

18. Weslaco, Texas

Situated in Hidalgo County, Weslaco had a population of 41,103 according to the 2020 census. While it benefits from its proximity to larger cities, it faces challenges related to crime and economic issues.

17. Galveston, Texas

As a coastal city and port on Galveston Island, Galveston’s population of approximately 50,000 is affected by frequent hurricanes and flooding, impacting its ranking.

16. Vidor, Texas

Located in Orange County, Vidor’s population of around 10,000 faces issues related to crime and economic stability, affecting its overall livability.

15. Wharton, Texas

With a population of 8,627 in 2020, Wharton, the county seat of Wharton County, experiences economic and crime-related challenges that contribute to its lower ranking.

14. Palmview, Texas

Palmview, part of the McAllen–Edinburg–Mission metropolitan area, has a population of 17,410. Issues related to crime and economic conditions affect its ranking.

13. Center, Texas

Center, located in Shelby County, has a population of 5,221. This city faces challenges related to crime and economic development.

12. Robstown, Texas

Robstown, a western suburb of Corpus Christi, had a population of 11,487 in 2010. Crime rates and economic issues impact its quality of life.

11. Corsicana, Texas

Corsicana, with a population of 25,109, struggles with crime and economic development issues that impact its livability.

10. Paris, Texas

Paris, located in Northeast Texas, has a population of 24,171. Despite its scenic setting, Paris faces significant challenges related to crime and economic stability.

9. Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, a coastal city with a population of 115,282, faces issues related to crime and its vulnerability to hurricanes and flooding.

8. Houston, Texas

As the largest city in Texas and the fourth largest in the U.S., Houston’s large population of 2.3 million faces significant challenges including high crime rates and vulnerability to natural disasters.

7. Lubbock, Texas

With a population of 263,930, Lubbock struggles with crime and economic challenges, impacting its overall ranking.

6. San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, the seventh-most populous city in the U.S., faces issues related to crime and economic inequality, affecting its livability.

5. South Dallas, Dallas, Texas

South Dallas, an area within Dallas, faces high crime rates and economic disparities that impact its ranking as one of the less desirable areas.

4. Cedar Crest, Dallas, Texas

Cedar Crest, a neighborhood in Dallas with a population of 6,787, is affected by crime and economic issues that lower its ranking.

3. Convention Center District, Dallas, Texas

This area in southern downtown Dallas struggles with high crime rates and economic challenges, impacting its desirability.

2. South Boulevard Park Row, Dallas, Texas

South Boulevard Park Row, with a population of 26,359, faces exceptionally high crime rates, making it one of the least desirable areas in Texas.

Conclusion

The cities listed represent a range of challenges that impact their livability, from crime rates to natural disaster risks. While these cities face significant issues, it is important to remember that many of these areas also have strengths and positive aspects. Addressing the challenges faced by these cities requires a concerted effort from local governments and communities to improve safety and economic conditions.