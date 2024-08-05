Detroit’s Silence the Violence March Returns: Advocates Call for Stronger Gun Laws Amid New Safety Measures

Silence the Violence March Returns to Detroit: Community Unites for Stronger Gun Laws

The Silence the Violence march is set to return to Detroit this weekend marking another significant step in the ongoing efforts to combat gun violence in the community, according to the report of wdet. Organized by End Gun Violence Michigan the event is part of the Silence the Violence Month of Action campaign. The Memorial March will commence at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 231 East Grand Blvd featuring a lineup of activities including resource fairs and gunlock distributions aimed at raising awareness and promoting safety measures.

Pastor Barry Randolph the founder of the Silence the Violence march emphasized the critical need for continued legislative action to address gun violence. “Gun violence isn’t just something sad that happens. It’s not like the weather. Gun violence happens because of laws and politics that happen in Lansing and in Washington D.C.,” said Pastor Randolph. His remarks underscore the campaign’s focus on advocating for stronger policies and community engagement to prevent further tragedies.

The march comes on the heels of new gun safety laws enacted by Michigan lawmakers in February which include requirements for safe storage of firearms universal background checks and ownership restrictions. Despite these advancements the organizers and participants of the Silence the Violence march believe that more comprehensive measures are necessary to effectively tackle the issue. The event aims to unite the community, highlight the impact of gun violence and call for ongoing legislative and societal efforts to ensure a safer environment for all.

