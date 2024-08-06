65-Year-Old Walmart Employee Fatally Stabbed in Lake Elsinore: Suspect in Custody

Lake Elsinore Walmart Stabbing: 65-Year-Old Employee Killed, Suspect in Custody

Tragedy at Lake Elsinore Walmart: Longtime Employee Fatally Stabbed by Parolee

A tragic incident unfolded at a Walmart in Lake Elsinore, California on Monday morning when a 65-year-old longtime employee was fatally stabbed, according to the published article of FOX 11 LOS ANGELES. The attack occurred around 7 a.m. in the presence of other shoppers leaving the community in shock and mourning. The victim described by her coworkers as a beloved friend and dedicated mother had worked at Walmart for over 25 years. “She was a really good person. Great friend. Everybody loved her,” said a coworker who wished to remain anonymous. The loss of such a cherished individual has left a profound impact on those who knew her.

READ ALSO: Texas Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Brutal Murder and Dismemberment of Wife Anggy Diaz

Lake Elsinore Community Mourns 65-Year-Old Walmart Employee Stabbed to Death

The suspect identified as Lonnie Hinton 29 from William, Massachusetts turned himself in at the sheriff’s station shortly after the incident. Deputies revealed that Hinton had been released from prison earlier this year and was on parole at the time of the attack. Despite his recent criminal history authorities have yet to determine a motive for the stabbing as Hinton appeared to have no connection to the victim. The senseless nature of the crime has left both investigators and the community searching for answers. In response to the tragedy Walmart expressed its heartbreak and extended condolences to the victim’s family. The Lake Elsinore store will remain closed during the ongoing investigation and Walmart has pledged to support its employees during this difficult time. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the incident while the victim’s coworkers and the broader community call for increased safety measures to prevent such a horrific event from happening again.

READ ALSO: Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene of Fatal Crash in Long Beach, California