Texas Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Brutal Murder and Dismemberment of Wife Anggy Diaz

In a chilling case that has left the Waller County community in shock Jared Dicus has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the brutal murder and dismemberment of his wife Anggy Diaz in 2023. On July 31 Dicus admitted to the heinous crime and accepted the sentence without the possibility of appeal or parole until at least 2043. This verdict brings some closure to a tragic incident that has deeply affected the local community. The gruesome discovery was made on January 11, 2023 when deputies from the Waller County Sheriff’s Office found Diaz’s mutilated body in a small structure behind the main residence on Oak Hollow Boulevard near Magnolia, Texas. Blood evidence was found in the home and Diaz had been decapitated and dismembered, according to reports from TRUE CRIME NEWS. Dicus was apprehended at the scene and confessed to the crime during an interview with law enforcement. The couple had been married for only a few months and resided in a home behind Dicus’ parents’ house.

Despite concerns about Dicus’ mental health he was deemed competent to stand trial. Waller County Criminal District Attorney Sean Whittmore emphasized the community’s stance against domestic violence stating “Waller County does not tolerate domestic violence. Heinous crimes like this one will not go unanswered. We will seek justice for the victims of domestic violence and send a message to the perpetrators that here we fight for our victims.” The sentence aims to serve justice for Anggy Diaz and highlight the county’s commitment to protecting victims of domestic violence.

