1 Deputy Killed, 2 Injured in Ambush Attack During Florida Disturbance Call

A Lake County deputy was killed and two others were injured in an ambush while responding to a disturbance call in Eustis, Florida.

Deputy Killed and Two Others Injured in Ambush During Disturbance Call

In a tragic event in Eustis, Florida, a Lake County deputy was killed and two others were hurt in an ambush after responding to a disturbance call on Friday night. Deputies were sent to a second house by people at the first scene. When they arrived and they found the back door broken and were immediately met with heavy gunfire. The first deputy to enter the house was injured and trapped inside while another managed to escape. Despite efforts to rescue the trapped deputy more gunfire resulted in more injuries and, sadly the deputy’s death.

Heroic Deputies Pay Ultimate Price in Fatal Shootout

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell shared details in a news conference saying that law enforcement faced strong resistance from suspects inside the home. A SWAT team later entered the house and found two suspects dead and another hurt and taken to a local hospital. Many guns, including long guns and handguns were found inside the home. The names of the deputies and suspects have not been released.

This incident marks the first death of a deputy in the Lake County community since February 2005. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the event to find out more details. The community is dealing with the loss and the sheriff’s office has promised to support the affected deputies families during this hard time, according to the report of The Mercury News.

