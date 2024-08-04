62-Year-Old San Bernardino Teacher Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse: 1,000s of Victims Possible

According to CBS News, San Bernardino County deputies have arrested Jack Daymond Allen, a 62-year-old teacher, on multiple charges of child sexual abuse after a six-month investigation. Allen, who taught at Mary Putnam Henck Intermediate School, was found with child sexual abuse material at the time of his arrest in Lake Arrowhead. The investigation, which began in January 2024, involved local law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security. They discovered Allen had messaged a minor in Pennsylvania, leading to his arrest.