62-Year-Old San Bernardino Teacher Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse: 1,000s of Victims Possible

by

San Bernardino Teacher Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse and Possession of Illegal Material

Investigation Uncovers Child Abuse Charges Against Mary Putnam Henck School Teacher

According to CBS News, San Bernardino County deputies have arrested Jack Daymond Allen, a 62-year-old teacher, on multiple charges of child sexual abuse after a six-month investigation. Allen, who taught at Mary Putnam Henck Intermediate School, was found with child sexual abuse material at the time of his arrest in Lake Arrowhead. The investigation, which began in January 2024, involved local law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security. They discovered Allen had messaged a minor in Pennsylvania, leading to his arrest.

62-Year-Old San Bernardino Teacher Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse: 1,000s of Victims Possible (PHOTO: Yahoo)

Authorities Seek Additional Victims in San Bernardino Teacher’s Child Abuse Case

Authorities are deeply worried that there could be more victims involved and are reaching out for help. They’re urging anyone with information to get in touch with Detective Wendy Winegar or to call the We-Tip Hotline if they prefer to remain anonymous. This case brings to light a serious and pressing issue about child exploitation and abuse, reminding us all of the importance of vigilance and community support in protecting our children.

