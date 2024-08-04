442 Vehicle Theft Rise in Howard County: Residents Demand Urgent Action to Combat Crime Surge

Crime data shows a big increase in thefts. From January to May this year, there were 442 vehicle thefts, which is over 150 more than last year. Keisha Graves, another resident, has seen several stolen cars at her apartment complex and feels concerned about the rise in crime.

Howard County Police Addressing Surge in Crime Trends

The Howard County Police Department knows about the problem and says it is part of a larger trend affecting the region and state. They are aware of the increase in car thefts and crimes committed by young people. But locals are calling for more immediate action to address these issues.

Concerns Grow Over Juvenile Involvement in Howard County Crimes

Residents are especially worried about the involvement of young people in these crimes. Graves mentioned that even 13-year-olds are getting involved in car thefts, which has made people demand more police presence and stricter measures to deal with the problem.

Community Calls for Stronger Police Presence and Safety Measures

The community is pushing for quick action to improve safety and reduce crime. They want stronger police efforts and more support to ensure their neighborhoods are secure and their families are safe.