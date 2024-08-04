The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Missouri: A Guide to Staying Safe

Two Missouri Neighborhoods Ranked as the Most Dangerous in the Country

Two Missouri neighborhoods have been ranked as the most dangerous places to live in the country. The Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood in St. Louis and the South Blue Valley area in Kansas City have high crime rates and are not very safe. The Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood has a population of 2,378 people and more than 12,000 crimes per 100,000 people. This is much higher than the national average, according to the report of Kick 97.9.

Staying Safe in South Blue Valley

The South Blue Valley area has a population of 1,403 people and almost 10,000 crimes per 100,000 people. Unfortunately, there is a one in eight chance that someone living in this area will be a victim of a crime. However, people can stay safe by being aware of their surroundings and avoiding certain areas.

Discover the Most Expensive Cities

in Missouri

Some cities in Missouri have very expensive homes. For example, Olivette has a typical home value of $437,392. Other cities with very expensive homes include Rocheport, Foristell, Saint Paul, Grantwood Village, Augusta, Chesterfield, Innsbrook, Glendale, Wildwood, Fremont Hills, Flint Hill, Sunset Hills, Creve Coeur, Weatherby Lake, and Crystal Lake Park. These cities have seen significant increases in home values over the past year and five years. The list is based on data from Zillow and shows which cities have the most expensive homes in Missouri.

