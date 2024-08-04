16 States Offer Tax-Free Weekends in July and August: Save Up to $2,500 on Back-to-School Items

16 states are offering tax-free weekends in July and August for back-to-school items, with exemptions on clothing, shoes, school supplies, and some electronics.

Save on Back-to-School Supplies – 16 States Offer Tax-Free Weekends in August

According to Marca, as the back-to-school season begins, 16 states are offering tax-free weekends to help families save money. During these weekends, items like clothing, shoes, and school supplies will not have sales tax. Each state has different dates and rules for which items are included, so it’s important to check the details for your state.

The first weekend in August is like a back-to-school celebration for savvy shoppers! States like Alabama, Arkansas, and Iowa are rolling out the red carpet with tax-free sales, making it easier to stock up on essentials. For instance, Alabama‘s tax-free holiday lets you snag clothing under $100 and computers up to $750 without paying extra in taxes. Meanwhile, Arkansas is making sure you can pick up clothing and shoes priced at $100 or less without those pesky sales taxes. It’s a great time to save a bit more on things you need for the upcoming school year or just treat yourself to some new gear!

Florida and Massachusetts Offer Extensive Tax-Free Savings for Back-to-School Shopping

Other states, like Florida and Massachusetts, offer more extensive tax-free deals. Florida’s holiday includes clothing, accessories, and school supplies, while Massachusetts allows tax-free purchases on all items up to $2,500. These sales provide a great opportunity to save on essential back-to-school items.