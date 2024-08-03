Trump reveals measures to turn the US economy around: ‘We could also be leaders’

Former President Trump has said economic growth and deflation are key platforms for his 2024 campaign, and now he’s detailing specific policy measures he’ll take to ease the pressure on America’s wallets. Trump spoke with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in Bedminster, N.J., on Thursday about the economic waste he wants to reduce, from Social Security and taxes to electric vehicles (EVs) and crypto.

In an interview on “Dawn and Maria” on Friday, Trump said: “We’re going to take care of Social Security. We’re not going to do anything that’s going to hurt our elders. There’s been a lot of cuts. There’s a lot of waste in this government. There’s a lot of fat in this government. “

The doubling of unpaid wages, backed by industry giants like former chairman and restaurateur Jon Taffer, says this is going to be a legal issue “and nobody understands.”

“But when we cut taxes, we got more money. He added that the country was making a lot of money and we were ready to make progress. He added: “We were ready to pay the bills. We were going to dig, baby, we were going to practice.”

He also expressed interest in leaving China and revamping EV production.

“We want to go all-electric, but we don’t need electric cars. “They’re all going to be made in China… We’ve got to have hybrid cars, we’ve got to have gas cars. We also need a limited number of electric cars,” Trump said.

“Electric cars, there’s a good niche for that, but they don’t go very far, they cost a lot of money.”

Trump went on to explain how he would use tariffs as a tool not only for economic growth but also for national security.

“One of the things I want to do is file my tax return, right? “If they pay us 100 percent of the car, we pay 100 percent,” the former president said. “It’s hard to believe we didn’t do that. And I was ready until COVID came along.”