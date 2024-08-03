Florida Sen. Rick Scott will try to hold onto his seat in the November election as he faces a challenge from former Rep. Debbie Mucarsell-Powell. Scott, a two-term governor, is facing a close race as recent polls show him leading by several points.

Follow FiveThirtyEight shows the latest poll from the University of North Florida Public Poll in late July gave Scott a four-point lead, 47% to 43%.

Scott’s appeal also appears to have waned in recent months. Two polls in mid-April showed the incumbent president with a double-digit positive lead. Both were produced by Florida Atlantic University’s PolCom Lab/Mainstreet Research. One poll of registered voters showed Scott beating his opponent 52% to 35%, with one likely voter giving the Republican a 53% to 36% advantage.

But a YouGov poll of more than 1,100 likely voters in mid-May showed the gap narrowing to single digits, from 45% to 37%. And two had already shown a gap of less than five points by early June.

Most notably, a poll conducted by the Tyson Group that polled more than 1,000 likely voters between June 6 and 9 found Scott with a 46% to 43% advantage.

The two candidates have fought each other over issues that dominate their government programs and lost in Venezuela’s last presidential election. Mucarsell-Powell criticized the Maduro government’s decision to declare victory despite a lack of data to support it. On Thursday, she held an event with members of the Venezuelan diaspora in Miami and called on the Biden administration to endorse opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia as the country’s rightful president, something the administration did later that day.

Rick Scott called after a meeting with leading opposition figure María Corina Machado. But the senator blamed the Biden administration for the current situation, saying it was “the apparent result of the Biden-Harris administration’s policy of appeasement toward Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.” “

“He added that since the first announcement of the failed agreement, Senator Scott has been pushing the White House to fight for freedom and democracy in Venezuela; unfortunately, the government has failed the United States and the Venezuelan people are leaving. announcement.