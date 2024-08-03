Florida father stabs 13-year-old daughter’s rapist with a box cutter, as pal caught in ultimate treachery

An angry Florida father says he has “no remorse” despite being arrested after stabbing a man who allegedly sexually assaulted his 13-year-old daughter.

He returned from work shortly after hearing reports of the brutal assault to confront the man accused of doing so. He denied intentionally attacking the suspect, Roberto Rubio, despite having a box with him during the confrontation.

Earlier that same day, the 13-year-old’s mother told her father that someone had seen the teen running away from a neighbor’s home in the Greenacres neighborhood near Rubio. CBS 12 reports that the teen is in her teens and that Rubio entered the teen’s bedroom through a window multiple times and sexually assaulted her.

Events in Palm Beach County, Florida. The father says Rubio is a family friend. The girl’s mother told reporters that her father did the right thing.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office records, Rubio first brought a red cloth into the bedroom, put a shirt over the teen’s mouth, undressed her, and sexually assaulted her. He also said he would kill the teen’s parents if she didn’t comply with his demands.

Rubio is accused of raping a teenager twice more. By the time the girl’s father got wind of the allegations and arrived at the home, the teen and her mother had already left to meet with investigators.

At the scene, family members directed the father to Rubio, who was hiding in his car near the Casa Del Monte Trailer Park on South 63rd Street. Carrying a briefcase “because (Rubio) usually carries a gun,” he confronted Rubio.

When approached, Rubio tried to flee, but a struggle ensued and Rubio was likely stabbed in the chest. The battle ended with both men in the trenches.

Rubio was rushed to a trauma center for treatment because his shirt was covered in blood.