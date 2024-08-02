Republicans blocked a bill that might have reduced taxes for families

A bipartisan bill that would have expanded the child tax credit, as well as the corporate deduction, sought by U.S. companies, failed to advance in the Senate on Thursday after Republican opposition raised concerns, handing Democrats a major victory ahead of the November elections.

The 48-44 vote came amid debate over whether the party is “pro-family” and whether the state should punish childless people or “sterile cat women,” according to Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. The working party. coverage. The president called for it. He has faced criticism from both sides in recent comments.

“If these people support families, why don’t they support families with paid sick leave? If they believe in families, why don’t they support the child credit?” You are. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) told HuffPost when asked about the Republican Party’s opposition to the bill.

The law would provide tax refunds to low-income parents, especially in households with multiple children. A taxpayer with two children who earned $9,000 last year would legally receive a child tax credit of $975, but would receive $1,950 per claim, tax analysts said.

The authors of this law are Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) said it would “help 16 million children in poor families and lift 500,000 people out of poverty,” so parents could claim the full tax credit for each of their children, something they currently can’t do.

Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) ) introduced the ballot measure just six months after it was approved by the House of Representatives (357-70) to help Democrats’ campaigns as they face a tough reelection battle in November.

Some Republican senators have warned Democrats against handing them a landslide victory in the House, insisting that they would be better off voting for the legislation next year if they win control of the White House and the Senate.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C. He even issued a fake check to colleagues addressed to “everyone for 2” and saying “a few weeks before the 2024 election,” according to Bloomberg News reporter Zach Cohen.