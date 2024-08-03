Kamala Harris walked within 20 feet of a pipe bomb on January 6th

Kamala Harris came frighteningly close to a pipe bomb during the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to a new report.

The report from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, which ABC News obtained a copy of, details how the then-vice president was far from explosives placed in bushes outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters. According to ABC News, Reports says a “pipe bomb was placed in the building” by a group of Donald Trump supporters who attacked the nearby Capitol building last night. DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari wrote in a report shared with members of Congress on Thursday.

“(Harris) entered the DNC building via a bridge approximately twenty feet from the explosion in an armored vehicle and on his motorcycle,” the report said. The device went undetected for 1 hour and 40 minutes after Harris arrived at the building, the report said, adding that it took the Secret Service 10 minutes to escape from it, meaning Harris was approximately one hour and 50 minutes away from the building. He spent time at the headquarters.

It is not yet known who threw the bomb or a similar bomb at the Republican National Committee headquarters.

“Although these bombs never went off, it is important to remember that the suspect traveled through residential and commercial areas on Capitol Hill near the United States. “There is an improvised explosive device inside the Capitol that could seriously injure or kill innocent bystanders,” he said, and the FBI has offered a $500,000 reward for information about the bombing. “Furthermore, the suspect may continue to pose a danger to the public or himself.”