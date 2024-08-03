‘F— the White women’: Black Activists Linked to VP Harris May Undermine Dem ‘Unity’ agenda with Previous Vitriol

Black women activists who have met with Vice President Harris several times and vowed to be more committed to helping her become the next president could alienate some supporters of “Kamala’s White Women” with their old woke rhetoric ahead of the November election.

Cora Masters Barry, a longtime civil rights activist appointed by Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Melanie Campbell, the president of the National Coalition for Black Civil Rights, have visited the White House several times. A Fox News Digital review has linked 50 of them to each other during the Biden administration, including nearly a dozen visits to Harris or her staff. Weeks before Presidents Biden and Harris are sworn in in 2021, Barry and Campbell appeared on a public Zoom call where they made controversial comments about Trump supporters and used comments about white voters, particularly white women, that could inflame tensions in the country…Inside, various coalitions mobilize to put Harris in the White House.

Last week, an estimated 164,000 white women hoped to join a Zoom call hosted by Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts and other prominent feminists. The call, titled “White Women: Answer the Call,” has reportedly raised millions of dollars for Harris’s campaign and could be a major fundraising effort in the coming months.

But the unspoken language of the bipartisanship could create internal tensions within the Harris campaign, which has struggled to find separate electoral alliances and called for “unity.”

Harris recently said, “If you say you’re pro-union, you have to do more than just use that word.”

“We have to change our strategy. We have to see our people. We have to take ours, they have their men. “They’ve got all the parks,” Barry said. “They’re all from West Virginia and the mountains, they’re covered. They sent them to Wall Street.” ” Barry continued, laughing and applauding Campbell.