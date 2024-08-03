Hunter Biden’s sentence date for indictment on federal weapon charges

President Biden’s son Hunter Biden is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 13 on weapons charges.

Hunter Biden was convicted by a twelve-member jury in June on charges of purchasing and possessing a firearm while under the influence of cocaine. The trial, led by Special Counsel David Weiss, lasted six days. The jury heard testimony from Hunter Biden’s ex-wife; an ex-boyfriend; Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau Biden; and his daughter Naomi Biden.

He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a fine of $750,000. Hunter Biden is the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime. He is the first offender.

The president’s son was indicted on three weapons charges in September 2023 after a plea deal with federal prosecutors fell through. He was accused of purchasing and possessing a Colt Cobra. 38SPL handgun for 11 days while under the influence of drugs in October 2018 and falsely claiming to have used drugs on a federal gun purchase form. State law prohibits illegal drug users from owning firearms.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his attorneys said during the trial that prosecutors must prove he was high on drugs when he bought the gun. His defense team said he had the gun at the time. Ultimately, the arguments failed to sway the jury, which decided he was guilty after less than three to two hours of deliberation.

Hunter Biden was convicted by the United States. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika is overseeing the case. The Nov. 13 hearing is set to take place just eight days after the presidential election.

He will also face trial in California, where he faces nine state charges in a second case filed by Weiss. He was indicted in December and has pleaded not guilty to six charges and three counts. The trial is set to begin on September 5.