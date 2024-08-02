Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris recently began identifying as black and that until a few years ago, she “only promoted Indian heritage.” This is ridiculous. Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father, has long identified as American and Black.

Trump appears to be looking to flood social media, which is reportedly set to make a big impact in 2020 after Harris was named as Joe Biden’s frontrunner. The document claims that Harris identified only as American when she became a senator in 2017 and later began identifying as black for political gain. It wasn’t nonsense at the time.

At the annual conference of the Association of Black Journalists on July 31, ABC News’ Rachel Scott asked Trump if he thought Harris was on the ticket “simply because she’s black.”

Trump said: “I’ve known her a long time, not directly, very much.” “And she’s always had Indian heritage and has always supported Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until she transitioned to black a few years ago, and now she wants to be called black. “I mean, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black?”

Trump continued, “I respect that one.” “But that’s not the case because she was completely Indian and then all of a sudden she changed and became black. I think you should look at that.”

As we said, there’s a lot of evidence that Harris, who is now the Democratic presidential candidate, has identified as Indian and Black for decades, and that reflects her upbringing.

Harris described growing up in a multicultural household in her 2019 autobiography, “The Truth We Own: An American Journey.” Harris’s parents divorced when she was a young girl, she wrote, and although her father “was a big part of our lives,” she wrote, “it was my mother who raised us.”

Harris writes, “Our old Indian names came from our heritage, and we grew up with an understanding and appreciation of Indian culture.”

But she added: “My mother was happy to raise two black girls. She knew that her country would see Maya and me as black girls, and she was determined to make sure we grew up to be black, proud blacks.”