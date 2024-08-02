20-Year-Old Student Steven Harris IV, 3 Others, Killed in Murder Plot: Here’s What Happened

Three Arrested for Murder of Southern University’s Steven Harris IV

According to the report of True Crime News, three people have been arrested for the death of 20-year-old Steven Harris IV, whose body was found in Wilkinson County, Mississippi. Harris, a student at Southern University and A&M College, was reported missing from Louisiana on July 17. He was a talented musician in the school’s marching band, Human Jukebox. His family and friends are heartbroken remembering him as a kind and enthusiastic person who loved music.

The suspects, DJ Hollins, Calajia Jackson, and Allyah Martin are accused of tricking Harris into going from West Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, to Mississippi, where he was shot and killed. Sheriff Brian Spillman said Hollins used a special Glock handgun that could fire automatically to kill Harris. They all face serious charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder with Hollins also charged with having a machine gun.

Authorities Probe Louisiana Roots of Fatal Custody Dispute

Officials think the plan to kill Harris started in Louisiana, and Mississippi authorities are also looking to charge the suspects. Making things more complicated, Martin and Harris had a child together and were supposed to go to court about custody the day after he went missing. The Southern University community is mourning the loss of Harris remembering him as a beloved student and musician who brought joy to everyone around him.

