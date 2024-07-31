A man disappears without a trace after a sinkhole destroys his room

It’s been more than eleven years since Jeffrey Bush disappeared from his home, and there’s still no sign of him.

The 37-year-old man was sleeping in his bed in his Seffner, Florida, home when the floor around him collapsed.

On the night of February 28, 2013, his brother Jeremy heard a loud noise and ran into Jeffrey’s room, discovering a large hole in his brother’s bed.

Jeremy jumped into the hole to save his brother, but the ground around him continued to sink so he was pulled to safety.

“The floors were sinking and the dirt was still coming down, but I didn’t care. “I wanted to save my brother at the time,” he told The Guardian newspaper. “But I couldn’t do anything.

“I could have sworn I heard him calling my name for help.”

The house was later attacked and eventually demolished, leaving a 20-meter-wide pit full of stones.

But more than two years later, on August 19, 2015, the hole reopened.

Experts noted that it’s very rare for something like this to happen in the same place.

Florida is particularly prone to sinkholes because it’s home to many underground caverns made of limestone, a water-soluble rock.

They’re so common that state law requires insurance companies to cover the problem.

And someone had gone to the Stevens home a few weeks before the disaster, apparently to check the property for holes or other damage, for insurance purposes.

“[The inspector] said there was nothing wrong with the house. Nothing. Jeremy told The Guardian. “Two months later my brother was dead. In the hole.”

What happened to Jeffrey’s body?

University of South Florida ecologist Philip van Beynen concluded that the sinkhole likely fell into a 200-foot-long, water-filled void between the hole and the lower floor.

Van Beynen told USA Today that the body was likely sunk deeper than the gravel pit you see on the road.

He stressed that any attempt to repair it would be unreasonable, if not impossible because the ground around the hole could also collapse.

“That would be incredibly difficult and incredibly expensive,” he said. But this is little consolation to the Stevens, who never got to bury their loved ones or even say goodbye.