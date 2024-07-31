President Joe Biden recently withdrew his re-election bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Republican presidential nomination.

“I’ve caught all kinds of criminals in these roles: predators who prey on women, scammers who rip off consumers, fraudsters who break the law for their own personal gain,” Harris, the attorney, said. “So when I say this, I mean it: I know the kind of person Donald Trump is.”

But since Harris emerged as a potential Democratic presidential candidate, she has come under scrutiny for past statements about her campaign to “defund the police,” which could complicate her political views by casting her as a potential accuser. The candidate was convicted of 34 felonies earlier this year and has numerous legal issues.

In the summer of 2020, shortly after the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, Harris gave a series of speeches at protests across the country calling for police reform, at times saying she supported some of the ideas espoused by “police.” The headline called for a “re-imaging” of police nationwide.

In one of the June 10, 2020 interviews, which has been viewed more than 5,000 times on YouTube, Harris told Power 106 Los Angeles host Nick Cannon that she believes “we need to shift resources away from the police and into other areas of government. , we’re talking about schools and small businesses.” Popular radio host of “Nick Cannon Mornings,” Cannon told Harris in an interview: “But I, as a Howard graduate and as someone who is in the elite — you know, but in the spirit of abolition, why do we have to enact this law? Is it a statute? It’s not the law? “

In response, Harris said she believes “we need to rethink public safety in America,” adding that “for too long, people have confused public safety with putting more police on the streets.”