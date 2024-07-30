The Harris campaign has one word to define Trump and Vance: Weird

Vice President Harris’ campaign is attacking her rivals by calling them “extraordinary and weird.”

The campaign has covered everything from former President Trump’s comments about Hannibal Lecter to Senator J.D. Vance’s (R-Ohio) past comments about infertility.

“You may have noticed that Donald Trump has used some lies about my writings. Some of the things he and his running mate have said are truly remarkable. I mean, that’s the box you put him in, right? Harris mentioned Trump at a fundraiser in Massachusetts on Saturday.

The Harris campaign reported Sunday that Vance had “a weird evening on Fox News” after interviewing Trey Gowdy about his criticism of childless Americans. The senator said Democrats have taken their positions but “the left has become incredibly anti-family.”

One former party leader says that word sums up how the republic works today.

“I think it hits on something that Democrats have a hard time saying, which is these guys want to be in the OB room, they want to be in your room, they want to make all the decisions in your office.” Life — Great. “It’s hard to understand how you say this, but I think ‘extraordinary’ is the best we’ve seen so far. I think it’s powerful and important,” said Clayton Cox, former chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Vance called Harris’ insults “weird” and said they didn’t bother him. Instead, he said, “It’s an honor.”

The Minnesota governor spoke at a meeting in North Carolina last week. Tim Walz (D), who is being considered as Harris’ potential running mate, responded on social media to Trump’s reference to the serial killer in the movie “Silence of the Lambs,” saying, “Say it with me: Weird.”