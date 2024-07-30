Kamala Harris does not scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly surely does

If you’re a conservative, you’re not afraid of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. She’s her running mate.

Yes, if she picks her partner well.

And it’s starting to look possible.

Mark Kelly is No. 2 on the shortlist and is quickly rising as a popular choice.

Karen Tumulty, a respected political writer and columnist for the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post, wrote Monday that Harris is “the best choice for Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona.”

CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel said the names were given to her by Harris’ team. Kelly was the first to speak, saying, “I’m told (Harris) loves her very much, she knows it very well, and as we’ve seen . . . “He’s already come out to publicly acknowledge it. It happened very quickly, and I know his camps have talked about it a lot.”

Kelly’s third career doesn’t mean much. He’s a political novice, a newbie to writing, a first-term senator.

But his first and second careers as a Navy fighter pilot and NASA flier were his ticket out. They put her in the U.S. Senate by running for office.

These are extraordinary accomplishments in a man’s life, and they reflect greatly on his character and make him a legitimate candidate for vice president. If successful, he could one day spread the wings of the first female president of the United States.

Kelly fought in aerial warfare. She flew many space missions. She married a US congressman and gave up her own life after nearly being shot in the head.

Although he owned guns and ammunition for recreational purposes, he was an evangelist for better gun laws and a safer country.