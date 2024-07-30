The percentage of Americans who say they would vote for a female president has dropped nine points since 2015, according to a recent Times/SAY24 poll conducted by YouGov.

The poll, conducted after President Biden left the campaign, was designed to probe voters’ “prejudice” and their views on Vice President Harris’s potential November bid.

But 49 percent of respondents say both Trump and Harris are up to the task, regardless of the idea of ​​a female president. Fifty-four percent say they would be willing to accept a female president, while 30 percent say they would not.

That’s down from a 2015 poll when an Economist/YouGov poll found 63 percent of people approved of a female president. The poll was conducted in May of that year, just a month after Hillary Clinton announced her candidacy for president and a month before she became the first woman to be nominated by a major party.

Women can be a major obstacle, as Harris is the second person to do so. 41 percent of Americans believe it is unlikely that more than 50 percent of their citizens would vote for a man over a woman if both candidates were equally talented.

The test includes members of the Democratic Party. While 77 percent believe the country is ready to elect a female president, 37 percent believe their peers would not vote for a talented woman. These concerns may have led 35 percent of Democrats to say Harris should choose a man as her running mate, while only 6 percent say they would choose a girl.

But among Democrats likely to vote as a couple, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer received a solid 27%. She withdrew her vice presidential candidacy in favor of Harris’ campaign manager.