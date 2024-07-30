Jennifer Aniston gets oiled up in stunning scene caught on camera

On Sunday, Jennifer Aniston was about to be greeted by angry protesters spraying her with oil.

The Friends star was dressed in black while filming The Morning Show in New York.

The camera panned to capture the moment Jennifer stood in a crowd dripping oil on her chic dress.

She appeared to be surrounded by people singing with their boards behind her.

It’s not yet clear what they were protesting, but all will be revealed when the new season of Apple premieres.

Jennifer recently made headlines in the real world when she defended Vice President Kamala Harris after Senator J.D. Vance called her a “childless cat lady” in a replayed interview.

Jennifer took to Instagram to slam the senator’s comments, writing, “I honestly can’t believe this is coming from the potential Vice President of the United States.”

The Ohio senator was officially named Donald Trump’s running mate on July 15.

Jennifer continued, “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is lucky enough to have children of her own one day, and I hope she doesn’t have to resort to in vitro fertilization as a second option. I’m trying to get her to do it.”

The senator said at the time, “It’s fundamental for Democrats that the future is determined by people who can’t have children. So how does it make sense for us to change our country for people who can’t have children?”

Jennifer has spoken out about her own struggles with fertility and wrote an honest story about the public interest in her personal life for The Huffington Post in 2016.

“Here’s where I’m at,” she wrote. “We’re married, we’re single, we have kids, we don’t have kids. We can make our own choices when it comes to our bodies. It’s ours and ours alone.”

Detailed her failed IVF journey, telling Allure: “This was a tough road for me, the road to birth.