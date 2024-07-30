I’m a human rights lawyer, here’s the truth about Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris has said the organization advocates for civil rights as part of her presidential campaign. But its writings tell a dark story. At every step of her career, Harris has shown that fundamental principles are a dangerous place between Harris and her political ambitions.

Let’s start with her term as mayor of San Francisco, which she won by running from her boss, the D.A. and she says she’s a tough prosecutor. After getting voters into this situation, she immediately began to appeal to the left, and for four months, she announced that she refused to seek the death penalty for the killer of Isaac Espinoza, a 29-year-old police officer from a small family at the time. He was shot in cold blood.

Although she liked to portray herself as the “best cop” in California, the police department hated her from that moment on. Harris was despised for being the “most progressive district attorney” in California; in other words, Kamala Harris was the district attorney of the most liberal state. For example, Harris’s white-collar politics helped Edwin Ramos kill his father and two sons.

As DA, Harris is the worst of both worlds: a prosecutor who takes crime lightly, who fails to keep his city safe, and who looks the other way when it comes to ethics and integrity. In 2010, Harris Drug’s attorney presented regulators with evidence that one of his top technicians was a credible witness, including a prior conviction.

Although the case was decided by the Supreme Court, Brady v. In Maryland, Harris’s office ordered prosecutors to give this information to the defense, resulting in more than 600 cases being dismissed when constitutional violations were discovered.

In short, after Harris was elected attorney general in 2010, she became even more insistent on ignoring constitutional rights when it suited her.