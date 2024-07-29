Biden will propose a constitutional amendment within the week to reverse Trump’s immunity decision, according to a report

Based on a rumor, President Biden plans to propose multiple modifications to the United States Constitution on Monday to fulfill his commitment to changing the Supreme Court.

In a departure from the president’s historic opposition to modifications to the high court, Biden stated on Wednesday that Supreme Court change might be one of his top goals for the rest of his term. Biden declared Sunday that he wasn’t going to run for re-election, citing rising stress from Democratic Party officials who requested him to resign following his widely criticized debate performance in June.

The president is anticipated to bring up establishing term limits for members of the Supreme Court, which will require a constitutional change, as well as creating an enforced code of ethics.

Biden is also expected to endorse a constitutional change that might restrict immunity for presidents and other particular officeholders, following the court’s ruling in July that presidents can’t be punished for “official acts” while in office. The court’s decision resulted from a case involving former President Donald Trump.

The authors of the Constitution purposefully made it tough to modify. A 2-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate is required to ratify any suggested amendment, which is subsequently referred to the states for approval. For it to be the supreme law of the land, it must be accepted by three-quarters of the 50 states, or 38.

This decision right now keeps up the court’s assault in the last few years on a wide range of long-established constitutional principles in our country, from eliminating voting rights and equal rights to stripping away a woman’s right to make choices, to today’s decision that damages our country’s rule of law,” Biden stated in a public statement after the court issued its opinion.

Politico noted that the proposal’s provisions have yet to be finalized and may be altered. The White House failed to respond immediately to an appeal for comment.