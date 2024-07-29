Chicago prepares for Texas to transport 25,000 migrants to the city in preparation for the Democratic National Convention

Texas leaders have pledged to keep transportation and traveling migrants to liberal towns such as Chicago in defiance of Biden’s border policies, with authorities in the Windy City bracing for an inflow of more than 25,000 migrants throughout the Democratic National Convention the following month.

“Up to President Biden and Border Czar Harris move up and do what they can to protect the border, Texas shall keep busing migrants to refugee camps throughout the nation, like Chicago, to bring vital assistance to our stressed border towns,” a spokesman for Texas Governor Greg Abbott advised the San Antonio Current on Friday.

During the Republican National Convention previously this month, Abbott attacked the Biden administration’s border measures.

If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris failed to visit Texas and witness the border tragedy they caused, I handed over the border to them,” Abbott stated. “I started transportation illegal migrants to Washington, D.C., and we’ve kept busing migrants to sanctuary towns throughout the whole nation,” he informed the audience. “Those busses are going to roll till we successfully protect our border.”

According to Beatriz Ponce de León, Chicago’s vice mayor for immigration, these risks could result in 20,000 to 25,000 migrants coming through the DNC, which is scheduled to occur place among August 19 and 22. “It relies on how numerous individuals have traveled to the border,” she said.

Currently, there is a delay due to the [Joe Biden] executive order, which restricts how numerous individuals can pass and seek asylum, but this is being rejected in court.

According to a Chicago official, 5,000 city shelter beds are open to prepare and might be expanded if necessary.

By the finish of 2023, the town was taking in roughly 2,000 migrants every week at an expense of around $1.5 million per day.

Abbott started transporting refugees to liberal communities in April 2022, claiming it was a measure to ease “the burdens placed on by open-border activists.”

Following that, the state has carried over 100,000 passengers to places including New York, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. at a price of around $148m.