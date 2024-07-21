St. Louis $220K Basic Income Program Paused: Legal Challenge Questions Legality

St. Louis Basic Income Program: $220K Payments Temporarily Halted by Judge

A judge has placed a temporary halt on the distribution of $220,000 in guaranteed basic income payments by the City of St. Louis, according to the published article of JusttheNews. The suspension follows a 15-day injunction granted by St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Joseph Whyte in response to a lawsuit questioning the legality of the program. The payments intended to provide $500 monthly to approximately 500 eligible households were set to be processed on July 21 but are now paused.

The legal challenge brought by Fred Hale and Greg Tumlin with support from the Holy Joe Society argues that the guaranteed basic income program infringes on the Missouri Constitution and the St. Louis City Charter. Judge Whyte’s ruling requires the city to halt all payments and reclaim any unspent funds. The court expressed concern that once payments are made they would be difficult to recover and there was insufficient evidence of harm to the city or public if the program was temporarily paused.

Mayor Tishaura Jones has stated that the city will comply with the court’s order while exploring legal options. The program which was approved by the Board of Aldermen and signed into law in December using federal pandemic relief funds was designed to assist families financially impacted by the pandemic. The city is now working to address the legal issues and continue supporting its residents amid the ongoing legal review.

