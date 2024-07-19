Boost Your Wallet: Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend Gets a Bigger Boost!

Alaska’s Governor Delivers a Boost: Increased Permanent Fund Dividend Announced

Deadline Looms: Apply for Your Share Before March 31st

According to Marca, Alaska’s Governor, Mike Dunleavy, has good news for Alaska residents. He has increased the amount of money Americans will get from the Permanent Fund. This is a special fund that gives money to people who live in Alaska. The amount has gone up from $1,655 to $1,718.

You can apply for this money until March 31st. You can do this online or by mail. If you need help, you can use a paper form and sign it by hand. Make sure to get your application done before the deadline.

Eligibility Criteria: Requirements to Receive Your Share of the Permanent Fund Dividend

To get this money, you must have lived in Alaska for the whole year before you apply. You also must plan to stay in Alaska forever. The year that matters is the year before you apply. For example, if you’re applying for money in 2024, you need to think about 2023.

