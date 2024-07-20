“Trump Trails Biden Among Florida Women: Will Kamala Harris Change the Game?”

Based on a recent poll, former president Donald Trump is lagging behind President Joe Biden among female voters in Florida.

According to a current poll, Trump is having trouble winning over the majority of Florida’s female voters. This state was once considered a swing state but has since gone to the Republican side in election cycles. Florida was a trendsetter state until it switched to support former President Barack Obama in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. The state had voted for Obama in each of his presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

According to a FOX 13/Insider Advantage poll, Trump is expected to win Florida in November. Trump leads Biden by six points among all voters (50% to 44%).

Nevertheless, Biden had a slight advantage over female voters in the Sunshine State.

The poll found that 44.4 percent of female respondents planned to vote for Trump in November, whereas 47.8 percent claimed they would support Biden.

As to the study, Trump maintained a 19-point advantage (57 percent to 38 percent) among respondents who were male.

According to the study, if Vice President Kamala Harris is selected by the Democratic Party as its presidential contender, Trump might gain support from female voters. Harris is thought to be Biden’s most likely successor should he decide to withdraw from the race after he debates with Trump this past month since Biden has received requests to do so.

44.1 percent suggested they would support Harris if she were to become the nominee, compared to 44.4 percent who stated they would be voting for Trump.

With Harris as the nominee, Trump’s lead among all voters increased to 10 points (49% to 39%). Particularly, with Harris as the nominee, his percentage of voters fell from 50% to 49%, with more people indicating they planned to vote for another candidate or were unsure about the contest.

It was conducted from July 15, 2024, to July 16, 2024, with 800 voters in Florida. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.94 percent.