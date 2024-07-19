“Trump Surges Ahead: Poll Shows Biden Losing Ground in Swing States – Calls Mount for Democratic Replacement!”

Before the murder attempt, Donald Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in a number of swing states; but, until Biden is replaced with a younger Democrat, a new survey indicates that Trump is picking up more and more ground.

According to a report by Emerson College Polling, Trump leads the president by at least 3 points in 7 significant swing states; the majority of those results represent an improvement over surveys taken in March.

Trump is ahead by 3 points in Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin, 5 in Georgia, 6 in Pennsylvania, 9 in North Carolina, and ten in Arizona.

For Biden, who is already battling concerns regarding his capacity to run a strong campaign and win the election in November, the data are not encouraging. His own party’s members have urged him to withdraw so that a younger, alternative candidate might take his place.

And the Emerson poll provides credibility to that notion. 53.7% of swing state voters indicated they were going for the younger Democrat if given the choice between Trump and the younger Democrat.

In contrast, only 41.6% of the voters stated they would back Biden in the present contest between Biden and Trump.

The more people become unsure about Biden, the more powerful the former president’s campaign becomes. It’s possible that the most current assassination attempt added to the public concern.

Democrats’ top brass have voiced concern about Biden’s ability to defeat Trump in the race for president since the candidate’s dismal showing in the very first presidential debate.

Potential voters are still quite concerned about Biden’s age and wellness, to the point where they are thinking not to vote for him in November.

The president has maintained his health and his resolve to beat Trump once more while refusing to withdraw from the campaign thus far.

However, there is increasing demand for the president to step down. According to recent reports, prominent Democrats like former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have quietly convinced Biden to reconsider running for president.