“Ocasio-Cortez Drops Bombshell: Biden’s Campaign in Turmoil as Calls for Withdrawal Grow!”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York posted on Instagram Live beginning on Friday morning to discuss Joe Biden’s failing reelection campaign. She also issued a warning, pointing out that a large portion of the public who wants the president to withdraw from the race also wants Vice President Kamala Harris to withdraw.

She informed the audience, “You might have been mistaken if you thought that there is an agreement between the individuals who wish Joe Biden to quit that they will support, Vice President Harris.”

She called it “bull****” and criticized her colleagues for providing anonymous remarks to the media. She also advised those who were prepared to give in to Donald Trump to vacate their seats.

She stated, “There is no way for my community to lose.”

If they want to come publicly and say everything they want to say in private and behind closed doors, but they won’t be completely honest, I will be truthful on their behalf. Here I am in these rooms. The lawmaker remarked, “I observe what they say in talks.”

Numerous of them have goals beyond simply destroying the president. It is their desire to get the entire ticket removed.

As pressure on Biden to withdraw from the race grows, this occurs.

According to Axios, the president has quietly accepted that he would likely face more requests from lawmakers to withdraw from the campaign due to unfavorable polling results and growing concerns about his age and mental capacity.

Ocasio-Cortez added on Friday, saying, “I’m not going to inform you that if Joe Biden is the candidate, he’s surely going victory since I don’t believe if anyone is the nominee, we’re surely gonna win.” “I am here to inform you that a significant portion of the contributor class, a significant portion of these wealthy people, and a significant portion of these people in these places that I observe who have spoken against President Biden becoming the nominee, they are also not involved in having the Vice President as the nominee,” she continued.